Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2024: Yash, 'K.G.F' Actor, Cast His Vote at Hosakerehalli Polling Booth in Bangalore (Watch Video)

The second phase of Lok Sabah Election commenced on Friday. KFG fame Actor Yash also casted his vote in polling booth in Hoskerehalli, Bengaluru. In all Fourteen Lok Sabha seats out of 28 are going to polls today in Karnataka and a voter turnout of 9.21% was recorded in the state between 7-9am. Voters have been lining up since the morning to use their democratic franchise in the southern state.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Actor Yash cast his vote at a polling booth in Hoskerehalli, Bengaluru.#LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/nc6qH6z7Na — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2024

The second phase will end today evening. The Lok Sabha election 2024 is consider as on of the biggest election. For smooth polling ECI has divided the elections into seven phases. In second phase 89 parliamentary constituencies in 13 states. The second phase states include Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir. The subsequent phases of the general elections will take place on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, respectively.

Yash is an Indian actor who works in Kannada films. He is the recipient of three Filmfare Awards South and two SIIMA-Kannada acting awards.