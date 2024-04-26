Voter Turnout Updates: Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Sees Mixed Participation Across States

The second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 has commenced with early voter turnout data indicating a diverse pattern of participation across states. As citizens exercise their democratic right, the initial figures reveal varying degrees of engagement in different regions. Here's a snapshot of the voter turnout percentages recorded until 1 pm:

Assam: 46.31%

Bihar: 33.80%

Chhattisgarh: 53.09%

Jammu And Kashmir: 42.88%

Karnataka: 38.23%

Kerala: 39.26%

Madhya Pradesh: 38.96%

Maharashtra: 31.77%

Manipur: 54.26%

Rajasthan: 40.39%

Tripura: 54.47%

Uttar Pradesh: 35.73%

West Bengal: 47.29%

Also Read: Chhattisgarh CM Calls for High Voter Turnout in Second Phase of Lok Sabha Polls

These early figures provide insights into the level of civic engagement and voter enthusiasm in different parts of the country. As polling continues throughout the day, these numbers are expected to fluctuate, ultimately shaping the outcome of the electoral process in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Polling started at 7 am and will continue until 5 pm, with an additional hour provided for voters already in line by the Election Commission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon citizens to cast their votes in significant numbers. Stressing the pivotal role of high voter turnout in bolstering democracy, PM Modi particularly encouraged young and female voters to actively participate in the electoral process. Meanwhile, Congress leaders Malikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi issued appeals for voting, emphasising the significance of this election in safeguarding the constitution.