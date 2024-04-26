Chhattisgarh CM Calls for High Voter Turnout in Second Phase of Lok Sabha Polls

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai in a fervent appeal, urges citizens to actively participate in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls. Emphasizing the importance of democratic engagement, the CM highlights the significance of every vote in shaping the nation's future.

Encouraging voters to exercise their democratic right responsibly, the CM underscores the pivotal role citizens play in determining the course of governance. Chhattisgarh, a critical state in the Hindi heartland with 11 parliamentary seats.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dominated Chhattisgarh, winning nine out of the 11 seats, leaving Congress with only two. The BJP continued its strong performance in the 2023 Assembly elections, where it ousted the Congress-led government by winning 54 out of 90 seats, leading to the dethroning of the Bhupesh Baghel government