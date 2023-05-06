'Karthikeya 2' actor Nikhil's next thriller 'SPY' to release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 : Actor Nikhil who received a lot of appreciation for his performance in the adventure thriller film 'Karthikeya 2', on Saturday, announced the official release date of his next action film 'Spy'.

Taking to Instagram, he shared the announcement video which he captioned, "It will be BIG! EXPLOSIVE & EPIC! #SPYJoin us on a mission to unravel India's best kept secret the Great Subhash Chandra Bose. Get ready for an action-adventure on a world of secrets. A Stunning subject which I Truly believe in #SPY Logo & Release date Announcement."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_nikhil)

The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

Soon after he shared the announcement video, fans and followers swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Very interesting anna," a fan commented."

Another fan wrote, "Yet another power pack content from beloved pan India star"

What's the best-kept secret of the country? It's about Subhash Chandrabose who gave the slogan- Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Azadi Doonga (You give me blood I will give you freedom). Subhash Chandrabose's death is still a mystery. A movie based on this hidden story is sure to thrill the audience. Well, SPY is not a regular movie in the spy genre.

The film marks the directorial debut of editor Garry BH and also stars Iswarya Menon and Sanya Thakur in pivotal roles.

The makers will be unveiling the teaser of the film on May 12.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor