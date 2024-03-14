Kartik Aaryan Adds Swanky Range Rover SV to His Expensive Car Collection; Watch Video

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who recently began filming "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3," has added a new car to his collection.

A video shared on Instagram by Viral Bhayani shows Aaryan performing a puja ceremony for his new Range Rover 4.4 LWB SV. The luxury SUV has a reported price tag of around 6 crore rupees.

Aaryan's other cars include a BMW 5 Series, a McLaren GT, a Mini Cooper S, a Porsche 718 Boxster and a Lamborghini Urus Capsule.

Aaryan also recently shared a photo on Instagram from the first day of filming for "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3." The black-and-white picture shows the film's clapboard with the caption "Here we go."

The horror-comedy, directed by Anees Bazmee, also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. It's scheduled for release on Diwali 2024.

Bazmee also directed the second film in the franchise, which starred Tabu and Kiara Advani alongside Aaryan. The first film, helmed by Priyadarshan, featured Akshay Kumar and Balan.

"The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise holds a special place in our hearts," producer Bhushan Kumar said in a statement. "I'm thrilled to be taking it forward with Anees and Kartik. We're set to deliver a cinematic experience that honors the legacy of the franchise while bringing double the laughter and thrill for audiences."

Aaryan recently finished filming "Chandu Champion," directed by Kabir Khan. The film is based on the true story of a sportsman. Aaryan also has a role in Anurag Basu's upcoming film "Aashiqui 3."