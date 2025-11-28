Kartik Aaryan calls shooting the title track of Tu Meri Main Tera an ‘absolute banger’

Mumbai, Nov 28 Actor Kartik Aaryan opened up about filming the title track of his upcoming movie “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.”

Calling the shoot “an absolute banger,” he shared insights into the energetic and memorable experience on set. Speaking about the peppy title track, Kartik shared in a statement, “Tu Meri Main Tera is the song to kick off the party season! The energy on set while shooting this track was an absolute banger!! Vishal and Sheykhar have delivered something extraordinary with this one. And with Remo bringing his magic to the choreography, the vibe on set was next-level electric. Can’t wait to see the audience grooving on this track!!”

Ananya Panday added, “This track is totally on fire! It captures the entire feel of the film — the fun, the chaos, and the electric connection between Rumi and Ray. We had such a blast shooting it, and I truly believe this is the biggest party anthem of the season. Huge props to Vishal and Sheykhar for this banger! And of course, Remo sir’s choreography just makes you want to get up and dance, he brought such infectious energy to the song with his choreography!”

Taking about creating the song, Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani stated, “Tu Meri Main Tera has an energy that’s absolutely electric, and the title track had to rise to that pulse. Creating a sound that channels Kartik Aaryan’s unstoppable vibe is always a blast. This track isn’t just a song, it’s an anthem built to move people everywhere. Consider this our gift to every party animal out there. The season’s biggest, loudest, and most addictive banger.”

On Friday, the makers of the upcoming film released the first and the title track “Tu Meri Main Tera.” The foot-tapping party number features Kartik and Ananya showcasing their killer dance moves.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film is slated to release this Christmas on 25th December.

