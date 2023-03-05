Kartik Aaryan celebrates Holi in Dallas, USA

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently the masses’ favourite, attended an event seven seas across in the USA and creates some mega-buzz for fans.The actor attended a Holi event in Dallas, USA. The crowd couldn’t contain their excitement and gathered at the venue in huge numbers. According to a source close to the event almost 8000 plus tickets were sold and the response they received was incredible. The fans not just got a glimpse of Kartik, but the actor even celebrated Holi with them bringing joy and a one-of-a-kind experience for Bollywood lovers. Kartik is known for his happy energy and the Dallas masses thoroughly enjoyed the cool vibe this young heartthrob brought to their Holi celebration. The organizers were pleased by the massive reaction.



“We are truly impressed and humbled to have been part of such a successful Holi Party with Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan in Dallas", said local promoter Rachel Jordan. "With more than 8000 attendees, the event was the biggest outdoor event for an Indian Actor in the USA. It was truly a day to remember. The energy of the crowd, the enthusiasm of the attendees, and the presence of Kartik Aaryan made the party memorable. After Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan is the only actor from India with such fan following and craze. We are thankful to everyone who attended the event,” reveals the organizer. On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is all set to revive his role as Rooh Baba as he announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 after the success of his last instalment. On Wednesday, he took to his social media handles and dropped an announcement post. He also added a small video featuring his popular dialogue from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was a box office hit. The film will released on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

