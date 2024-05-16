Kartik Aaryan flaunts his ripped body as boxer in second poster of 'Chandu Champion'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 : Ahead of the trailer launch, building more excitement among the fans, Kartik Aaryan treated fans with a new poster from the much-awaited sports drama 'Chandu Champion'.

Kartik took to Instagram and posted a new glimpse of him from the movie.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7BImoNNivo/

The poster captures Kartik standing in a boxing ring wearing his boxing gloves and black shorts. Little bruise on his face and he is also wearing a mouthguard.

After transforming his body for the role, the actor is flaunting his abs.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "In the ring of life you have to keep fighting till your last breath to become a champion. Champion Aa raha hai ..#ChanduChampion.14thJune."

As soon as the new poster was shared, fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Ronit Roy wrote, "Oh Damn!!!!!! I met you when you had started preparing for this. I had sensed something awesome but this photo signals something beyond awesome. Now can't wait to view the movie!"

One of the users wrote, "Can't wait to see this sweat and hardwork turn into a beautiful magic."

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his never-say-die spirit. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu.

Kartik went through an incredible transformation to get into the shape of his character.

He transformed himself to get into the shape of his character.

Kabir Khan shared Kartik's transformation journey from 39-7 per cent body fat in his post on Thursday.

Sharing this new poster, Kabir wrote, "The story of Chandu Champion is an incredibly inspiring true story but the journey that Kartik went through to become this champion is no less inspiring. I met him when he had put on weight for a role. He had 39 per cent body fat. I told him that he had to portray an international level multi-disciplinary sportsperson. He just smiled and said 'I will do it Sir'. A year and a half later with no use of steroids - something that he was adamant about - we took this photo on set. Body fat 7 per cent!! I'm proud of you @kartikaaryan."

The trailer of the sports drama will be launched on May 18.

On Wednesday, Kartik unveiled the intriguing first poster of the most challenging and special film of his career.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik treated fans with the poster and captioned the post, which read, "Champion Aa Raha Hai...Super excited and proud to share the first poster of the most challenging and special film of my career#ChanduChampion. #14thjune@kabirkhankk #SajidNadiadwala."

The poster features Kartik in a never-before-seen avatar.

The first-look poster shows Kartik as the wrestler wearing a 'langot' (loincloth). He can be seen running with intense determination while his body covered in mud.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024. It will serve as yet another Eid release for Kartik as Eid-al-Adha falls on June 16, 2024.

Apart from this, Kartik is currently shooting for the horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the third part of the hit franchise also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

He will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film 'Captain India' and director Anurag Basu's next 'Aashiqui 3'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor