Kartik Aaryan heads to Paris to celebrate holiday season

Actor Kartik Aaryan has reached Paris to celebrate the New Year.

On Tuesday, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' star took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from the French City.

In one of the pictures, he is seen standing against a scenic background.

"Paris, Je t'aime," he captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmrKf-ePu67/?hl=en

One can also spot the iconic Eiffel Tower in the backdrop.

Reacting to the picture, a social media user commented, "Love the view and you."

"Shehzada is ruling," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be also seen in 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan and is slated to release on February 10, 2023.Apart from that, he also has director Kabir Khan's next untitled film and Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India'.

He is also a part of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', which marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kiara Advani after their blockbuster hit horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

( With inputs from ANI )

