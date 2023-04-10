Kartik Aaryan heaps praises on Rinku Singh after KKR win against GT, calls him "Unbelievable"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 : Actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday heaped praises on cricketer Rinku Singh for his 5 successive sixes in the final over of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans (GT).

Taking to Instagram story, Kartik shared the post of KKR team captain Nitish Rana featuring the 'Man of the Match' Rinku.

In the video, Nitish can be seen picking Rinku in his arms.

Sharing the video, Kartik wrote, "Next level. Unbelievable."

Actor and owner of the cricket team KKR, Shah Rukh Khan, on Sunday, also hailed Rinku for his stupendous performance.

Taking to Twitter, SRK shared a morphed poster of his film 'Pathaan' with Rinku's face on it and wrote, "JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that's all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir!"

The match was held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans posted 204/4 in their 20 overs after electing to bat first. Vijay Shankar top-scored with 63 off 24 balls, consisting of four boundaries and five sixes. Sai Sudharshan also scored his second half-century in IPL 2023, scoring 53 in 38 balls consisting of three fours and two sixes. Shubman Gill also played a solid knock of 39 runs in 31 balls, with five fours.

Sunil Narine was the pick of the bowlers for KKR, taking 3/33 in four overs. Suyash Sharma also continued his solid run after a three-fer against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the previous match, taking 1/35 in his four overs.

In the chase of 205 runs, KKR was reduced to 28/2, but skipper Nitish Rana (45 off 29 balls with four boundaries and three sixes) put on a hundred-run stand for the third wicket with Venkatesh Iyer, who scored 83 in 40 balls, which consisted of eight fours and five sixes.

Dismissal of these two set batters and Rashid's hat-trick put KKR on the backfoot at 155/7.

The equation came down to 29 runs in the final over. Rinku Singh came through hitting five successive sixes in the final over to seal what was once an improbable win for KKR. Rinku scored 48* in 21 balls, consisting of one four and six sixes.

Rashid was the pick of the bowlers for GT, taking 3/37. Alzarri Joseph took two, while Joshua Little and Mohammed Shami took a wicket each.

Rinku Singh was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his unbelievable match-winning cameo.

With this win, KKR has climbed to third position in the points table, winning two of their three matches and losing one. They have a total of four points. GT has slipped to fourth position and has a similar win-loss record to KKR, but KKR is one position up due to a superior net-run-rate.

Meanwhile, Kartik is currently busy shooting for 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' with Kiara Adv.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

Apart from this, Kartik will be seen in Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and in director Kabir Khan's next untitled film.

