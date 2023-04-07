Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani pose with fans in Kashmir amid 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' shoot

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 : Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Adv are currently busy shooting for their upcoming musical romantic film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' in Kashmir.

Recently, a picture of the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actors posing with their fans got viral on social media.

Kiara looked adorable as she donned a silver shiny grey puffer jacket over blue denim and brown knee-high boots. Kartik, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black coat and check muffler and the duo posed with three cute kids.

Take a look at the viral picture.

Both Kartik and Kiara have been sharing beautiful glimpses from Kashmir on their social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Shershaah' actor recently shared a picture in which she could be seen sitting on a snow-capped land.

Earlier, several images and videos from the sets went viral in which Kartik and Kiara were seen shooting amidst snow-clad mountains.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023. In the film, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Adv. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022.

The film sparked controversy due to its earlier title Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu god Vishnu.

In 2021, director Sameer Vidwans issued a statement to announce the change in title. Kartik also reposted the statement on his official Instagram account which said that the title will be changed to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional.

"A title of the film is something that emerges orgcally through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans," the statement read.

And finally, in 2022, the makers changed the film's name to 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

Apart from this, Kartik will be seen in Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and in director Kabir Khan's next untitled film.

Kiara, on the other hand, will also be seen in an upcoming action drama film 'Game Changer' alongside 'RRR' actor Ram Charan.

