Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha May Get Sequel, Producer Says 'Never Say Never'

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' movie, which was released last year got really good response from audience due to its unique plot. Audience loved Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on screen chemistry and praised director for handling delicate topic so beautifully. Fans loved Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani pair so much that they are eagerly waiting to see the sequel of this movie. Talking about the Sequel producer Shareen Mantri Kedia said never say never.

While talking to entertainment portal Pinkvilla, producer Shareen Mantri Kedia said, while there's a possibility of creating a sequel to a project, they currently don't have any concrete plans for it. However, she stressed the importance of keeping an open mind to future opportunities, saying, "never say never." She also talked about their recent work, highlighting their focus on supporting films with meaningful stories. Shareen mentioned that they're exploring different types of movies, including comedies, dramas, and action films, to cater to various audience interests. She mentioned some of their recent projects like "Satyaprem Ki Katha," "Beyond the Clouds," "Lost," a Marathi biographical film called "Anandi Gopal," and a web series based on the real-life story of Sunny Leone.

In short, Shareen emphasized that their main priority is always the quality of the content they produce, and they're continually exploring different genres while keeping audience preferences in mind.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' movie is directed by Sameer Vidwans which was released on June 29 last year. This story revolves around a goofy boy who falls for a girl way out of his league. The first half is your typical Bollywood romance, but things get interesting in the second half.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has some exciting projects lined up like "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" with Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan, as well as "Chandu Champion" and "Aashiqui 3." Kiara Advani will also be busy with "Don 3" alongside Ranveer Singh, produced by Farhan Akhtar.