Kartik Aaryan looks dapper as he heads to Jaipur for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' trailer launch event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 : Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is all set to entertain the audience with his charming looks and acting talent in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', departed from Mumbai for the trailer launch event of his upcoming film in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

In anvideo, he could be seen inside the flight with T-Series head Bhushan Kumar.

The actor as always looked dapper. He opted for casual attire and completed his look with a gap and sunglasses.

He was all smiles as he stood in a queue to take his seat inside the airplane and was seen interacting with people and taking selfies with his fans.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', helmed by Anees Bazmee, promises to be a thrilling addition to the franchise. It stars Triptii Dimri alongside Kartik.

Scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release, the film also marks Vidya Balan's return to the franchise. She essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster.

The makers earlier unveiled the teaser for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', marking the return of Vidya Balan.

The teaser opens with the haunting notes of "Ami Je Tomar," heralding Vidya's dramatic return to the franchise after her memorable performance in the original film released in 2007. The preview showcases a nod to one of the first film's most chilling scenes, where Manjulika lifted a bed with her bare hands. In this instalment, she is seen lifting a heavy chair, screaming with intensity as she tries to break free from her confines.

Kartik Aaryan's character, Rooh Baba, makes a dramatic entrance, questioning, "Kya Laga tha kahani Khatam hogayi?"

The teaser offers a glimpse of an enraged Manjulika striving to escape from her dungeon, setting the stage for a thrilling confrontation.

Prior to the teaser release, the filmmakers teased fans with an intriguing poster depicting a haunted palace and silhouettes of ghosts overtaking a dark sky.

Directed by Priyadarshan in its first iteration and later by Anees Bazmee for the sequels, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' has been a favourite among audiences for its blend of psychological horror and comedy.

Aside from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects include 'Captain India'.

