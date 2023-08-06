Kartik Aaryan opens up on the box office failure of Shehzada: ‘I would not do a remake’

Kartik Aaryan who was on a career high after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 got a reality check after Shehzada flopped, it came as a shock to his fans. In a recent interview, Kartik opened up about the failure of the film and shared what he had learnt from this experience. The actor said that the probable reason behind the film not working was that it was a remake. Shehzada was a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Kartik said, “I think the biggest perspective that I got was that I would not do a remake, I would not do a remake film. This is actually the first time that I was doing, the first time that I was actually experiencing something, I was doing it on camera, on screen, so it was a different experience. While filming, I didn’t realise it, but I realised that later on that this was something that people have already seen and I don’t see them watching it again, spending money and going to the theaters to watch the same thing again. So I got a big perspective.” Shehzada was helmed by Rohit Dhawan. Besides Kartik, the film starred Kriti Sanon in the lead. It also had Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sunny Hinduja and Manisha Koirala in pivotal roles. Shehzada marked Kriti and Kartik's second collaboration after Luka Chuppi.