Kartik Aaryan reaches Mauritius for 'Shehzada' shoot

Kartik Aaryan has landed in Mauritius to shoot for his upcoming film 'Shehzada'.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, the actor posted a series on Instagram Stories.

The first one is a picture from his flight, sharing a glimpse of the seat screen in front.

"Lets fly," he wrote.

In the next Story, the 'Dhamaka' actor posted a clip in which he can be seen at the tropical destination.

"#Shehzada in Mauritius Island," he captioned it.

As per a source close to the star, he will be stationed there for almost two weeks for the schedule.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, 'Shehzada' also features Kriti Sanon. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna and Aman Gill, 'Shehzada', which is touted as an action-packed family musical film, will hit theatres on November 4, 2022.

Apart from 'Shehzada', Kartik has 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Captain India', 'Freddy', and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his kitty.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor