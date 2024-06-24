Kartik Aaryan shares 'priceless moments' with kids at 'Chandu Champion' screening

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 : Kartik Aaryan, who is currently basking under the success of his recently released film 'Chandu Champion', dropped a series of pictures with young kids whom he met at the theatre while screening the film. He called it a "priceless moment."

The 'Shehzada' actress on Monday, took to his Instagram to drop the pictures with a caption that read, "Some priceless moments of joy and pride, interacting with real champions in theatres... #Gratitude. #ChanduChampion in theatres.'

As soon as Aaryan shared the pictures, fans chimed into the comment section.

One of the fans wrote, "The cheers, the applause, the hooting is constant everywhere you go! this is what you've earned with your incredible performance."

Another wrote, "Hoping for more and more houseful shows today and this week!."

"You best performance till date," penned a third user.

'Chandu Champion' tells the inspiring tale of a determined athlete. Kartik Aaryan portrays Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. From fans to critics, members of the film industry and audiences, Kartik has been receiving praise.

Recently, veteran actor Shabana Azmi, too, appreciated Kartik.

Sharing a picture with Kartik from the screening of the film, Shabana took to Instagram and wrote, "I was deeply moved by #Kabir Khans film #ChanduChampion and I loved #Kartik Aryans portrayal. He played it with an almost child determination with an extremely winsome smile which prevented him from projecting it as arrogance. #Vijay Raaz as the coach is very effective. It's a real-life story, and I say Salaam (salute) Kabir for making it his lifetime so he got to watch it with his family. Here am I with Kaartilk at a special screening organised by #Excel Entertainment."

Reposting Shabana's post, Kartik thanked her, saying, "Mujhe Meri Eidi Mil Gayi (I got my Eidi) (heart face emojis). Every word you said feels like a medal for me (folded hands and red heart emojis)."

In the coming months, Kartik will be also seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Captain india'. Karan, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his next film, 'Kill'.

