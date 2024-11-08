Kartik Aaryan teases fans with fun pic 'Rooh Baba' style, asks them to guess his location

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 : Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is enjoying the success of his latest horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', recently treated his fans with a fun social media post in his iconic 'Rooh Baba' style and asked fans to guess his location.

The actor on Friday took to his Instagram to post a picture of himself standing in front of the famous Burj Khalifa.

The caption cleverly teased fans, saying, "Tell me where you are, without telling me where you are, Rooh Baba in _ _ _ _ _."

Fans quickly chimed in the comment section to respond to the actor's question.

"Dubai I wish you were here in Mru though," another commented.

"DUBAI and Rooh Baba is just getting sassier day by day."

Another fan praised Kartik's character, saying, "Rooh baba rocked...Audience shocked."

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', which was released on Diwali, has been performing incredibly well at the box office.

This marks the third successful horror-comedy release of 2024, joining the ranks of 'Munjya' and 'Stree 2', setting a promising trend for more films in this genre in the future.

Speaking of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', the film stars Kartik alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. It is directed by Anees Azmee, who also helmed the second part of the horror-comedy franchise.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment in the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The first part Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles.

The latest part was released on Diwali and is facing a box-office clash with Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again'.

