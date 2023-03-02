Kartik Aaryan To Have A Cameo In 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are all set for the release of their upcoming film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'. This is the first time the two will be seen on-screen and it is also their first collaboration with director Luv Ranjan. The director has previously worked with Kartik Aaryan in three films. As per the reports, Kartik Aaryan will make a cameo appearance in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

According to a report by Times Of India, Kartik Aaryan will be the biggest surprise of the film. However, it is not sure if Kartik will reprise his role of Sonu or will be seen in a different character. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's film Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. While the original one was a huge success, the remake has failed to impress the audience. On Day 13, March 1, the film hardly added Rs 28 lakh to its overall collection. Shehzada faced stiff competition from MCU's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan and the recently released Selfiee starring Akshay Kumar. It looks like the film's theatrical run will see an end in the coming days if it continues at this rate.