Kartik Aaryan to Tabu, Check out who'll attend Salman Khan's b'day bash

Bollywood's megastar Salman Khan aka 'Bhaijaan' just rang in his 57th birthday on Tuesday, following his 'special' day the Khan family hosted a party at Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai attended by several Bollywood celebrities.

The 57th birthday of our 'Bhaijaan' was quite a star-studded affair. Our beloved 'Bhaijaan' was spotted at the venue in an all-black ensemble and was seen starting off his bash by cutting a cake with the paparazzi. His birthday bash saw his family and close friends from the industry.

The megastar was spotted in a black t-shirt with black jeans, and after cutting the cake with the media, he thanked them all for their love. A lot of his industry buddies showed up to celebrate his special day with him. Salman's sister Arpita Khan came in with her husband Aayush Sharma.

The black-themed party saw a slew of Bollywood celebrities such as Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Shah Rukh Khan, Pooja Hegde, Sangeeta Bijlani, Iulia Vantur, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and more to celebrate the occasion.

Salman Khan's brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan arrived in casuals. Sohail Khan happily posed with his kids Nirvaan and Yohan.

Party hosts Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma happily posed for the shutterbugs in fusion ensembles.

Anna aka Suniel Shetty arrived for his dear friend Salman's birthday bash. Bollywood diva Pooja Hegde dressed down in a white top and baggie jeans.

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend and actor Sangeeta Bijlani dazzled in her blue outfit.

Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur made a stunning entry in a black dress.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha looked stunning in an all-black outfit.

Bollywood's Shehzada aka Kartik Aaryan was uber cool in a denim outfit.

Pranutan Behl opted for a bold cut-out attire for the bash.

B'town's most adorable pair Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza gave major couple goals with their chemistry.

On the other hand, Angad Bedi looked stylish in his all-black outfit.

Rumoured couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda made a joint appearance at the party. Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri was spotted at the venue with her husband Atul Agnihotri.

'Gully Boy' star Siddhant Chaturvedi attended the bash in style.

Last but not least King Khan arrived at the venue in style to celebrate this special day with his 'Bhaijaan'.

Not just this, Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma's daughter Ayat Sharma share her birthday with her uncle Salman Khan. The couple who got married in the year 2014 are parents to a six-year-old son Ahil and were blessed with their second child, a baby girl Ayat born on December 27, 2019, who just turned three on Tuesday.

Speaking of Salman's projects, he has recently finished shooting for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. It is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead.

Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vijender Singh are also a part of the film. The film is now slated to hit the theatres on Eid 2023.

Previously 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' was scheduled to release in 2022-end.

Recently, the 'Sultan' actor also announced the new release date of his following action thriller film 'Tiger 3' which was previously scheduled to hit the theatres on April 23, 2023, and will now be releasing on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

With this, Salman has now already booked two big festivals for the release of his next two biggies, which is definitely not less than a treat for all his fans.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor