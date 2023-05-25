Kartik Aaryan wraps up 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' shoot, says "it will be my most favourite"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 : Actor Kartik Aaryan, on Thursday, penned down a long note as he completed the shooting of his upcoming romantic film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha.'

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a string of BTS pictures and wrote, "A special film and a special character comes to an end !! This journey of playing SatyaPrem through #SatyaPremKiKatha has been heart-wrenching and a roller coaster ride of emotions. SatyaPrem will always be my most favourite, strongest and bravest character and i hope you'll connect with him too, as I believe all of us have a Sattu in us."

The 'Freddy' actor also thanked the makers of the film.

"Thanks to my super amazing director @sameervidwans for giving me such a role that i will always cherish and feel proud of Sajid Nadiadwala sir for putting so much belief in me and giving so much love and power to this film," the caption further reads.

He further expressed gratitude towards the whole team of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' and actor Kiara Advani.

He wrote, "@shareenmantri you have given it your all from the first day till the end and thankful to you for thinking of me as Sattu. @kiaraaliaadvani thank you for being on another beautiful journey with me, had a blockbuster time with you yet again @karandontsharma thanx for penning down sattu n katha Thank you @arora.kishor sir Thank you @wardakhannadiadwala @kamera002 u made this journey beautiful Had so much fun and learnt so much from the talented @gajrajrao, Supriyapathak @anooradha_patel @randeria_siddharth @shikhatalsania @rajpalofficial. Can't wait for you all to meet Sattu and his Katha...Just 34 Days more to go #29thJune in Cinemas."

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29.

Recently the makers unveiled the teaser of the film which received massive responses from the fans.

The teaser begins with Kartik's voice-over, expressing his love for Kiara's character Katha. The video includes romantic moments of Kartik and Kiara set against beautiful backdrops of locations like Kashmir.

In the film, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

Apart from this, Kartik will be seen in Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and in director Kabir Khan's next untitled film.

Kiara, on the other hand, will also be seen in an upcoming action drama film 'Game Changer' alongside 'RRR' actor Ram Charan.

