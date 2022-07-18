Kashmera Shah thanks Shah Rukh Khan as she completes 25 years in Bollywood



Khatron Ke Khiladi 4 contestant Kashmera Shah has completed 25 years in the Bollywood film industry. Kashmera was first seen on TV in Hello Bollywood as Mona Darling and has never looked back since then.On Monday (July 18) Kashmera shared a video clip from her movie 'Yes Boss' with Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Ashok Saraf. She thanked Bollywood actor and friend Shah Rukh Khan for helping her out while doing the film and making her feel so comfortable. She feels honored to be introduced in the films next to Shah Rukh Khan.

Kashmera shared the video with a long caption, she wrote “Today I completed 25 years in the Bollywood film industry. It was such an honor to be introduced in this magical industry by the man I was a huge fan of @iamsrk. I was completely in awe of him throughout the shoot. This introduction scene paved the path for an entire career of great films. But like they say You Never forget your first time. Thank you King Khan for putting me at comfort and for being the awesome co star that you were. You instilled confidence in me that I carry still. Love you always for rehearsing with me and not throwing attitude of being the huge star that you were. You were so humble and you taught me that greatness was in small details. And a huge thanks and appreciation for my director #azizmirza saab and #Ratanjain producer #venusfilms @venusfilms @venusmusic for giving me this opportunity Love to @iamjuhichawla and #adityapancholi for as always being awesome #shahrukhkhan #bollywood #kashmerashah #juhichawla #adityapancholi #yesboss @krushna30”