Kate Beckinsale says she is ‘tired’ of being asked if she has had botox done

Los Angeles, May 6 Actress Kate Beckinsale shared that she is extremely "tired" of being asked if she has gone under the knife to look younger, revealing her experience of being "bullied" over her youthful appearance.

Sharing a series of videos filmed 20 years apart on Instagram, Beckinsale wrote: "I hate talking about this because I hate adding to this conversation but I’m doing it because insidious bullying of any kind over time takes a toll."

"These videos might be 20 years apart -maybe more. Every time I post anything – and by the way, this has been the case since I was about 30 - I am accused of having had unrecognisable surgery /using Botox using fillers / being obsessed with looking younger, and it’s really such a tiresome and subtly vicious way to bully a person," she added.

"I don’t actually do any of those things - I’ve even gone to the trouble of having a plastic surgeon categorically state that I don’t and haven’t, and still, every time there’s a chorus of my God, you’re unrecognisable. Oh my God PLASTIC, oh my God, you don’t even look like yourself anymore, it happens constantly and it’s usually women that are doing it."

The 50-year-old actress said that she has "aged" like everybody else over the years and is insulted by the notion that she "cannot handle" getting older, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Life happens - obviously I have aged, everybody ages; I’m not too concerned about ageing because I found my father dead at the age of 5, I spent most of my teenage years and a good deal of my 20s absolutely crippled with severe anxiety and panic attacks that I was going to die of a heart attack too, and went to emergency rooms often, and was almost, at that time of my life, completely immobilised by that anxiety," she wrote.

The actress said that being “bullied about is an assumption that I can’t handle the idea of getting older is so deeply ironic when my all-consuming terror was that I never thought I’d even see the end of my 20s.”

Beckinsale added: "As you can see from these two videos, what is different is that I lived in the UK, and was paler, I used to pluck the shit out of my eyebrows, I loved that brown lipstick that everybody wore. I had a fuller face, as most of us do in our late teens and 20s.

"Makeup techniques were matte, not nearly so glossy. I thought contours were something I found difficult in geography lessons," she added.

