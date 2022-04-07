Kate Walsh returns as Dr Addison Montgomery to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Actor Kate Walsh is returning to Shonda Rhimes' hit medical drama 'Grey's Anatomy'.

As per Deadline, Walsh will reoccur as Dr Addison Montgomery in the May 5 episode of the hit ABC drama.

Walsh also confirmed the news on her Instagram handle, by sharing an IG reel featuring herself dressed as Dr Addison Montgomery.

"I'm back in uniform and that can only mean one thing... #GreysAnatomy Thursday, May 5th! @GreysABC #Addison," she wrote.

Walsh's character is a gynaecologist and neonatal surgeon. She was once married to Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey). She first appeared on the show's season 1 finale episode as McDreamy's estranged wife.

As per Deadline, when Season 18 began, ABC said that Walsh was set to appear in multiple episodes.

( With inputs from ANI )

