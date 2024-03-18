Katrina Kaif and I Are Far More Similar Than People Think Says Vicky Kaushal

Actor Vicky Kaushal is married to Katrina Kaif on 9th December 2021. Their marriage was a close affair. They married with a lavish ceremony at Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara with the presence of their family members and selected close friends only. Vicky and Katrina are a perfect example of opposite attracts and these contrasting personalities add an interesting element to their relationship.

Recently while talking to a media portal Kaushal revealed that they both are far more similar than people would think and that he would have fallen for her had she even been an astronaut. Vicky said that Despite of geographical values Katrina and I have similar values in terms of upbringing, what you have and how you have earned it. When our family meets the only difference is language. The thing is even if Katrina Kaif was an Astronaut I would have fallen for her.

Vicky Kaushal's Father on Katrina Kaif Trying to speak Punjabi.

Sham Kaushal highlighted her efforts to understand and speak Punjabi, and her influence on their dietary habits. Senior Kaushal stated, "She (Katrina) tries speaking in Punjabi and understands it perfectly. There are so many vegetables we eat now because she loves them so much. Now, when people ask me how they should introduce me, I tell them, 'Not as an action director, but as the father of Vicky and Sunny, and the father-in-law of Katrina Kaif'." On the work front, while Katrina Kaif last starred in Merry Christmas, Vicky Kaushal was seen in Sam Bahadur in the titular role.