Katrina Kaif Deepfake Video: Edited Clip of Tiger 3 Actress Sparks New Controversy

An AI-generated video featuring Katrina Kaif speaking fluent French has gone viral. The original video dates back to 2017 when Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan were present at the launch event of Bina Kak’s book, Silent Sentinels of Ranthambhore, in Mumbai. They were joined by Salman’s father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan. A fan page of Katrina shared the video, morphed this time, where she is speaking fluent French, assisted by artificial intelligence.y, Katrina's fans took to the comments section to air their opinions. One commented, "God, the deepfakes are getting scarryyyyyyyy." A person also said, "AI (Artificial intelligence) at its best." Another said, "I almost fell for this edited video."

Last week, superstar Ranveer Singh fell prey to the deepfake video after a clip of the Bajirao actor went viral. The actor's family then filed a police complaint with the actor's spokesperson confirming the development. In a fake, AI-generated deepfake video featuring the actor, he was seen purportedly voicing his political views. While the video from the actor’s recent visit to Varanasi is genuine, the audio is of an AI-enabled voice clone of the actor. In the clip, Ranveer was seen urging people to vote for “Nayay (justice)” in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. However, it was later clarified that the viral video was morphed and edited. Ranveer also addressed the issue and warned everyone on social media by posting on X, “Deepfake se bacho dostonnn.

Earlier this month, another deepfake video of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan also went viral on social media in which he was seen promoting a political party. After the video caught everyone’s attention, Mumbai police came into action and registered an FIR against an unnamed person. Looks like, Katrina is the latest victim the actress is yet to issue a official statement on the same. On the work front, the actor was seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the critically-acclaimed Hindi and Tamil-language bilingual noir Merry Christmas (2024). Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film is based on Frédéric Dard’s French novel Le Monte-charge (Bird in a Cage). It was released in theatres in January 2024. The film tells the story of how an uneventful Christmas Eve turns the world of two strangers upside down.



