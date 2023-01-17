Katrina Kaif pens down a sweet birthday wish for Ali Abbas Zafar

Actor Katrina Kaif, on Tuesday, penned down a sweet birthday wish for director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a series of candid pictures on her stories in which she could be seen with Ali.

"Happy happy birthday buddy wish u all the best things in the world...and many many more years for me to trouble you," she captioned the post.

Katrina also shared some funny pictures with the 'Sultan' director.

The 'Sooryavanshi' actor collaborated with Ali in films like 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', and 'Bharat'.

Meanwhile, Katrina was recently seen in the horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar.

Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

She will be next seen in director Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film 'Merry Christmas' alongside south actor Vijay Sethupathi and in an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite Salman Khan.

Ali, on the other hand, made his directorial debut in 2011 with 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan'. He is well known for helming films such as 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'Bharat' and 'Sultan'.

He is currently working with Shahid on an upcoming film.

( With inputs from ANI )

