Katrina Kaif thrilled as Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham bags 3 big awards at IIFA 2022

Vicky Kaushal's film Sardar Udham won the International Indian Film Academy 2022's Technical Awards in the three categories on Tuesday. Katrina Kaif shared the news on social media and also tagged Vicky in the post and dropped heart emojis.Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film won three Technical Awards at IIFA 2022 today. It bagged recognition in the Best Cinematography, Editing, and Special Effects categories.

The IIFA 2022's Technical Awards ceremony is slated to take place on May 20th and 21st, 2022, however, the Technical Award winners were announced today, and as expected, Vicky Kaushal’s film led with the most wins, followed by Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar’s Atrangi Re that won two awards for Best Choreography and Best Background score. To note, the award ceremony will take place at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on May 20th and 21st. On the work front, the URI actor, recently finished filming Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film. Sara Ali Khan will play the lead in the film, which would be Vicky's debut collaboration with the Kedarnath actress. In addition, the Raman Raghav actor will star alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera as the lead. The Shashank Khaitan-directed film is set to hit theatres on June 10th.