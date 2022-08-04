Katrina Kaif's insta hacked? Actress changes her name to Camedia Moderatez

Katrina Kaif changed her display name on Instagram on Thursday, August 4, to Camedia Moderatez sparking rumours that her account is hacked. Several netizens started sharing the screenshots of her account on Twitter with the claims that her account on the social media platform might have been hacked. The actress is yet to issue a official statement on the same.

On the movie front, Katrina has some interesting projects coming up. She has collaborated with Salman Khan for Tiger 3 (tentative title). The diva will also be seen sharing screen space with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot. She has also been working on Merry Christmas, which marks her collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi.