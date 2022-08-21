'KBC 14' contestant regales Big B with her stories about Mumbai's local trains

Mumbai, Aug 21 Aishwarya Ruparel, a 27-year-old dentist, shares with megastar and 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' host Amitabh Bachchan her love for Mumbai and her experiences of travelling in local trains, where she enjoys purchasing different items or having typical Maharashtrian dishes.

She says: "I used to spend at least four hours travelling back and forth in local trains as my college was at a distance from my residence. I came across many familiar faces every day and eventually, they were more like family to me. Another interesting factor is that instead of going to the market to buy groceries, a mall to buy clothes and a shop to buy jewellery, the Mumbai locals have it all as one can buy all these items in the train while commuting."

"Not only this, we would also have breakfast while commuting! There was a humble lady named Varsha who used to prepare tasty puran polis(sweet flatbread) and poha for us and if she didn't travel on some days, we really felt like something was missing."

"So, I can proudly say that a world resides in Mumbai locals and by chance, if you get to sit near the window, you can enjoy the cool breeze with your earphones on and listen to music," she concludes.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

