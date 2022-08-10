'KBC 14' contestant sang a song from Big B's movie to teach a lesson to a student

New Delhi, Aug 10 Contestant Hardik Joshi, an engineering professor from Rajkot, Gujarat shared with megastar Amitabh Bachchan about his unique teaching style by singing a song and how he sung a song from the star's 1982 film, 'Namak Halaal', when he caught a student cheating red-handed.

"During examination, I noticed a student was looking around for answers but when I asked him he denied. Then I sang: 'Aap andar se kuch aur bahar se kuch aur nazar aate hai...pag ghungroo baandh meera nachi re'. This is how I teach my students so that they can easily understand even difficult concepts of science."

Hardik took over the hotseat on the quiz-based reality show, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' after Dhulichand Aggarwal decided to quit the game with the winning amount of Rs 50 lakh.

Hardik was unable to answer the question: The 'Gold Dagger' is an annual award given to books published in which of these genres?

He gave a wrong answer from the options: Romance, science fiction, crime fiction and travel. He said, 'travel' but the right one was 'Crime Fiction'.

So, he had to leave the game with the winning amount of Rs 10,000.

'KBC 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

