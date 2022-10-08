Keanu Reeves opts out of streaming series adaptation of 'The Devil in the White City'

Los Angeles, Oct 8 'John Wick' star Keanu Reeves has walked out of the streaming series adaptation of 'The Devil in the White City'. The show was first put into development at streaming platform Hulu in 2019 and was officially ordered at the streamer in August 2022.

It is based on the book of the same name by Erik Larson, reports Variety.

As per the official logline, the show "tells the true story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World's Fair, and Dr H. H. Holmes, America's first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious 'Murder Castle' built in the Fair's shadow."

Variety further states that Reeves was cast as Burnham in what would have been his first major American television role, but the search is now on for a replacement. No one has been cast as Holmes as yet.

Martin Scorsese, Rick Yorn, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson of Appian Way, Stacey Sher, Sam Shaw, and Mark Lafferty serve as executive producers on the series. Sam Shaw is adapting the book for the screen and will serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Lila

This is the latest chapter in the long development history of the book. DiCaprio acquired the rights in 2010 with plans to adapt it as a film in which he would star as Holmes. Scorsese came on-board to direct in 2015 with Billy Ray set to write the script.

It was first put in development in Hollywood by Tom Cruise and Paula Wagner through their Cruise/Wagner banner via the shingle's deal with Paramount, but the option lapsed in 2004. Paramount reacquired the film rights in 2007 and set it up with producers Michael Shamberg and Sher.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor