Keira Knightley on her film ‘Love Actually’: I've seen it once

Los Angeles, Dec 18 Hollywood star Keira Knightley says she has watched the Christmas classic Love Actually only once and can’t recall any of her lines from the film. She added that she avoids revisiting the festive favourite as she finds it “weird” to watch herself on screen

The 40-year-old star, who played Juliet in the 2003 Christmas rom-com, was speaking on the Dish from Waitrose podcast, and said: "I have (only seen it once), yeah, if you're in it. I mean, it would be weird if – I was watching my own, yeah. I've seen it once."

Knightley shared how she was at a loss when asked to quote a line from the Richard Curtis film because she has a "delete button" in her head that makes her forget scenes she has acted in, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actress said: "Somebody wanted me to say (a line from the film), but I hadn't seen it. So, I was like, I don't know what you're talking about! I realised that there's whole languages that are going on. It's actually quoting me, but I don't realise that.

"That's the problem. I've definitely got a delete button in my head for every single line that I've ever said in any film that I've ever done. Literally, as soon as I've done the scene, it's gone. Even if I had to redo the scene, I'd have to relearn it.

"So when people kind of come over and they get a very particular look on their face when they're obviously quoting me. I get the look, but I have no idea what the line is."

The daughter of actor Will Knightley and playwright Sharman Macdonald, Kiera also recalled how she was allowed to start acting by her parents as a result of her dyslexia.

She recalled: "Apparently, I was three when I first asked for my agent. My mum is a writer and she was an actress and my dad was an actor. So I think there were agents always crying in the house. And then I was like, well, I want one. Why's everyone else got an agent? I don't have an agent."

"I'm dyslexic. So the school said to my parents... I couldn't read at all. And they said, you need a carrot to dangle in front of her. What does she want? And they said, she wants an agent. And they were like okay, well, get her one. And then basically, I was allowed to act.

"I was only allowed to go up for parts if my school work improved. So I had to practice reading every single day and it was literally dangled in front of me. And if it ever dropped, then I wasn't allowed to audition and I wasn't allowed to play roles."

