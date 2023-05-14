Kejriwal blesses Ragneeti with sweet Insta post as Chadha tweets about Jalandhar

New Delhi, May 14 Raghav Chadha's political mentor, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, took to social media to post pictures of his young associate and Rajya Sabha MP with his fiancee Parineeti Chopra from their engagement ceremony that took place on Saturday evening at Kapurthala House in New Delhi.

Kejriwal, dressed very much like an 'aam aadmi' in a canary yellow bush shirt and black plain trousers, was seen lovingly hugging Chadha, being greeted by Parineeti's sister, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and being photographed along with members of the two families.

Along with the pictures, he wrote in Hindi in the caption: "As you embark on this new phase of your life, my best wishes to the two of you. May God keep the two of you forever happy. And may He also bless you so that you keep smiling together for the rest of your life."

So, what was Chadha doing as people around him were putting the engagement ceremony in place? He was busy celebrating AAP's return to the Lok Sabha courtesy of a win in the Jalandhar byelection, whose result was announced on Saturday.

For Chadha, it was a double celebration, for Jalandhar is the hometown of Chadha's maternal grandparents, so he tweeted in both Punjabi and English: "Naanke Jalandhar waleyan ne ajj da din mere layi hor vi special bana ditta (My naanka #Jalandhar has made this day even more special and memorable for me.)

