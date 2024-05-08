Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan pays tribute to veteran filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 8 : Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday condoled the demise of the veteran filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan.

He said that Sangeeth Sivan was a remarkable director who took the art of cinema to various levels. His death is a great loss for Indian cinema.

Opposition leader in Kerala, VD Satheesan, also expressed his condolences over the death of Sangeeth Sivan.

Filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan breathed his last on Wednesday.

The news of his demise was confirmed toby Sangeeth Sivan's brother Sanjeev Sivan.

The 'Kya Kool Hai Hum' director was undergoing treatment for urinary infection at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai and unfortunately, on Wednesday, he suffered a cardiac arrest, as per Sanjeev Sivan.

Sangeeth Sivan, the eldest son of photographer-cinematographer Sivan, is survived by his wife, Jayashree, and children, Sanjana and Shanthanu.

After learning about the death of the filmmaker, actor Sunny Deol, who worked with Sangeeth Sivan in 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2', took to X and paid his condolences.

"Shocked to hear about the passing away of my dear friend @sangeethsivan, can't believe that you are no longer amongst us, but you will always be with us in our hearts and memories . Om Shanti my friend , may your family get the strength to overcome your loss," Sunny wrote.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also penned an emotional note in memory of Sangeeth Sivan.

Taking to X, he wrote, "Deeply saddened and shocked to know that Sangeeth Sivan Sir is no more. As a newcomer all you want is someone to believe in you and take a chance.. can't thank him enough for Kya Kool Hai Hum & Apna Sapna Money Money. Soft spoken, gentle and a wonderful human being. Am heart broken today, my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, his wife, kids, brothers. I will miss you Da !!!!! And your infectious laughter!!! Rest in Glory...."

Talking about his work front, in Malayalam, Sangeeth Sivan directed the films 'Yoddha', 'Nirnayam , Gandharvam' and 'Vyuham'. He directed eight films in Hindi.

