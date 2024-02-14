Kerala: Malayalam Director Prakash Koleri Found Dead at His Wayanad Residence

Celebrated Malayalam director Prakash Koleri, known for his film "Mizhiyithalil Kanneerumayi," was found dead at his Wayanad home on Tuesday, February 13.

The 65-year-old filmmaker, who lived alone, raised concerns among neighbours after being out of contact for two days. Upon investigation, he was discovered deceased, prompting authorities to initiate inquiries into the circumstances of his death.

Koleri's illustrious filmmaking career commenced with "Mizhiyithalil Kanneerumayi," featuring Murali and Asha Jayaram. His 1993 creation, "Avan Ananthapadmanabhan," earned critical acclaim, boasting a cast including Ramesh Aravind and Sudha Chandran. After a hiatus following the 1999 release "Varun Varathirikkilla," Koleri made a comeback 14 years later with "Paattupusthakam," marking his final directorial venture. Apart from his directorial contributions, he made notable contributions to screenwriting and pursued studies in acting.