Ketki Dave to play stern mother-in-law in 'Pushpa Impossible'

Mumbai, Oct 27 'Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya' actress Ketki Dave is all set to enter the show 'Pushpa Impossible' which is all about the life of a strong woman and her way of handling everyday issues.

She will be seen portraying the character of a stubborn mother-in-law Kunjbala.

Ketki talks about her character of a stern woman who believes in her values and this makes the life of her daughter-in-law tough. Moreover, she expresses her excitement over getting a chance to work with her mother Sarita Joshi in the daily soap.

She said: "This character is a welcome change from my former roles. Working with the cast is a delight as they are all fantastic actors and I also get to work with my mother, Sarita Joshi, who plays Radha Kaku. Kunjbala, my character, is a stern and independent woman whose principles are frozen in time."

The actress was seen in films like 'Money Hai Toh Honey Hai', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' and also in TV shows including 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Nach Baliye 2', 'Bigg Boss 2'.

Ketki elaborates more about her role: "She's like those elderly women who make you laugh yet give you a headache with their stubbornness. Her bond with her daughter-in-law is like typical saas-bahu, they tolerate each other's presence but deeply love each other."

'Pushpa Impossible' featuring Karuna Pandey Vaidya in the titular role airs on Sony SAB.

