'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' contestant Mohit Malik wishes to see his son as daredevil

Mumbai, May 24 Actor Mohit Malik is all set to unleash his adventurous side with the next instalment of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'. The actor will be flying to Cape Town in June to start filming for the show.

While Mohit is all set to be part of an action-based reality show, his wish for his baby boy Ekbir is that he grows up to not fear anything.

"I want Ekbir to be a daredevil when he grows up. I want my son to not be afraid of anything. Fear holds people back. And I don't want that for my son. I wish to see him grow up to be fearless and kind and experiment with life, just like I get to do everyday," Mohit reveals.

He will soon be seen playing a cop in the cyber-crime based web series 'Cybervaar'.

Mohit will be seen re-uniting with his friend Sanaya Irani in his OTT debut. He has also been taking swimming lessons and hitting the gym to prepare himself for 'KKK12'.

