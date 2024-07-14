Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Asim Riaz locks horns with Abhishek Kumar in new promo

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 : The 14th season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' has not started yet. However, the stunt-based reality show is already in news all thanks to the contestants.

One of the latest promos shows participants Asim Riaz and Abhishek Kumar involved in a heated argument. As per the asset, the verbal spat between the two started when contestant Niyati, in conversation with host Rohit Shetty, took a dig at Asim.

Asim, irked by Niyati, stated that she cannot get it because she has not reached that 'level' yet.

Speaking with Rohit Shetty, Asim then said, "Sir, ek jhund hai sir, aise jhund maine bahut dekhe hai. Yeh show chhod ke na chale jaye."

Asim's comment did not go down well with Abhishek, as he intervened and said, "Ladh kyu raha hai."

Soon, Asim and Abhishek got into a verbal spat with each other. Asim told Abhishek, 'Banda dekh ke mazak karna chaiye, aukaat mein'. Abhishek replied, 'Teri hawa hai na yehi nikal dunga'.

Asim was also seen pushing Abhishek with his shoulder. Both have earlier participated in 'Bigg Boss'. Asim was season 13th runner up while Abhishek stood second in 17th season.

The show hosted by Rohit Shetty is based on the format of the American show 'Fear Factor'. The KKK 14th season also features Aditi Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Krishna Shroff, Shalin Bhanot Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Rohit recently wrapped up the shoot of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' and returned to India for his upcoming project 'Singham Again'.

The filmmaker, who is known for his action-packed films, shared a video on his Instagram handle showing his last day on the sets of the show. "What goes on my mind on the last shoot day of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi", he wrote.

"It's a wrap for #KhatronKeKhiladi14 from Romania! Back to apne desh! Back to Singham Again!, " he wrote in the caption.

The 14th season was shot in Romania. It will be out on Colors from July 27.

