Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan's film to be released in Feb 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 : Actors Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space in a romantic drama.

On Tuesday, the makers took to social media to announce the project. However, they did not disclose the title.

Advait Chandan, who earlier helmed Aamir Khan's films 'Secret Superstar' and 'Laal Singh Chaddha', has come on board to direct the project starring Junaid and Khushi.

Junaid is Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta's son. On the other hand, Khushi is the younger daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi.

The film will be released in theatres on February 7, 2025.

"Are you ready to experience love in the digital era with @khushi05k and #JunaidKhan ? In Cinemas worldwide on 7th Feb 2025! Directed by @advaitchandan," the post read on the official Instagram handle of Phantom Studios.

The makers also shared a poster in which a girl and boy can be seen taking a photograph.

The film is likely to explore the intersections of modern romance, social media, and human connections.

Khushi's sister and actor Janhvi Kapoor also took to Instagram and expressed excitement about the film.

"This is going to be special," she wrote.

Junaid made his acting debut with Netflix's film 'Maharaj', which also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharvari. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra under YRF Entertainment, the film delves into pre-independent India, revolving around the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862. This historical backdrop has sparked controversy, with some alleging the film could potentially offend religious sentiments.

Khushi also made her acting debut with Netflix. She starred in Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies', which also marked the debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya. The film hit the OTT platform last year.

