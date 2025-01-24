Khushi Kapoor Says There’s No Competition With Sister Janhvi Kapoor: I Think It’s So Strange

Khushi Kapoor is on a promotional spree for her theatrical debut film, Loveyapa. During one of the promotions, the promising young actress opened up about her equation with sister Janhvi Kapoor, shed light on the fierce competition in the industry, and revealed how she feels inspired by the Dhadak actress.

Speaking about being each other’s competition in Bollywood, Khushi Kapoor denied it outright and said, “That thought is so foreign to both of us. I think it’s so strange to think that we could be competing at all. I think even if we were to be up for the same project, I think if she were to get it over me, it would be a win for me, and I think it would be vice versa. I don’t think there would ever be any kind of other way to look at it.”

Given that Janhvi Kapoor stepped into Bollywood before Khushi, the debutant opened up about being inspired by her sister. “I mean, I definitely go to her and Dad for advice the most. I don’t think I would make any decision without their approval. So whether it’s something small or big, even if it, when it comes to my styling, she’s literally in my group with my stylist. It’s me, Janhvi, and me literally deciding, you know, this outfit will send her pictures, and she’ll help me choose,” Khushi shared.

She added, “So she’s very involved in every aspect of my life, especially because I’m so new, and I feel like there’s so much experience that you have to learn from. So I feel like she wants me to learn from her success, learn from her mistakes, and kind of move forward.”

Khushi Kapoor is looking forward to the release of Loveyapa. Directed by Advait Chandan, the rom-com will showcase her sharing screen space with Junaid Khan. The recently released trailer offers glimpses of Khushi Kapoor’s role as a lively and bubbly girl, who radiates infectious energy and lights up the atmosphere with her aura. Meanwhile, Loveyapa revolves around Khushi and Junaid, who fall into a web of confusion after exchanging their phones. The upcoming film promises a punch of laughter, romance, and entertainment and is scheduled to hit theatres on February 7.