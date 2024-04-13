Kiara Advani can't wait to watch RajKummar Rao's 'Srikanth'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 : The trailer of RajKummar Rao's 'Srikanth' has been trending ever since it was released. The performance of RajKummar captivated the attention of many, drawing praise from them.

Actress Kiara Advani was also left in awe after seeing the trailer.

Taking to her Instagram Story, she gave a shout-out to the team of 'Srikanth'.

She wrote, "Outstanding. Can't wait to watch the film" tagging Raj and director Tushar Hiranandani.

RajKummar shared Kiara's post and thanked her.

Rajkummar Rao portrays the life of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment. The trailer not only showcases the journey of a visually impaired man but also how he goes on to make his disability his strength and not a weakness.

Srikanth Bolla is an Indian entrepreneur who founded Bollant Industries, providing employment to unskilled and differently-abled individuals. Born visually impaired in 1992 near Hyderabad, his life story is inspiring.

The film featuring Rajkummar Rao will honor his remarkable journey. The movie also stars Alaya F, Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles.

Produced by T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, the movie is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit. The movie is slated to release in cinemas on May 10.

