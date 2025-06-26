Kiara Advani is a formidable force in new poster from ‘War 2’

Mumbai, June 26 The fresh look of Bollywood actress Kiara Advani from the upcoming film ‘War 2’ was unveiled on Thursday. The poster shows her in a powerful and fierce action avatar. Holding a gun with an intense, unflinching gaze, Kiara commands attention promising a thrilling, action-packed ride.

This marks her second look from the film after a jaw dropping bikini look. In the new poster, she looks strong, powerful, and fiery in the latest poster. This dynamic character first look establishes Kiara as a formidable force in the highly anticipated action-entertainer. The film also stars Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.

‘War 2’ marks the second instalment of the ‘War’ franchise, and belongs to the YRF spy-universe. ‘War’, which was released in 2019, told the story of Hrithik’s character, who goes rogue to cleanse the intelligence system of the country of traitors and to identify the infiltrator in the elite forces.

The film broke all opening day and weekend box-office records for a Hindi film before it was surpassed by the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’. It eventually emerged as a major success becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of 2019.

Produced by YRF, ‘War 2’ is set to release in cinemas on August 14.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, the actress is expecting her first child with her husband Sidharth Malhotra. The couple announced their pregnancy in February 2025. Kiara and Sid took everyone by surprise as the stars announced that they are expecting their first child together after two years of marriage. Sharing a picture of their palms holding tiny knitted socks, they wrote, “The greatest gift of our lives...Coming soon (sic)”.

The couple tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in February 2023 after dating for several years. While the two prefer to keep their personal lives lowkey, they make sure to surprise their fans with their occasional PDA on social media.

The actress has been seen showcasing her baby bump at events like the Met Gala.

