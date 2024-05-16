Kiara Advani leaves for Cannes in style

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 : Actor Kiara Advani on Thursday morning headed to France to represent India at Women in Cinema Gala dinner at Cannes.

In the videos captured by Mumbai paparazzi, clad in a white t-shirt with a beige vest sweater, long coat around her shoulders paired with matching pants and shoes, Kiara looked stunning.

For airport glam, she opted for minimum makeup, kept her hair tied in a high bun and wore a pair of shades.

The 'Kabir Singh' star will represent India at Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner at the festival, emphasising India's growing influence in the global cinema landscape. It will be hosted by Vanity Fair at Cannes.

The event brings together several women from around the world and recognises their contributions to the entertainment field.

Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also headed to attend the film festival. Aditi Rao Hydari will also mark her presence at the gala as one of the brand ambassadors of L'Oreal Paris.

Speaking to ANI, Aditi recently expressed her excitement about attending the Cannes Film Festival for the third time. "I have 'Lioness', which is an Indo-British production. It is headlined by two girls. There is Paige Sandhu from the UK. It's about the suffragette movement and I think a lot of people are very excited about it. So I'm so looking forward to starting that. I'm also in preparation, leaving for Cannes with L'Oreal very soon. So I'm prepping for the work to be done there for that," she said.

Aditi made her Cannes debut in 2022. She served gorgeous looks on the red carpet of the festival. She attended the film festival last year as well. In 2023, her first look at Cannes - off the red carpet - was a dreamy blue confection by Oscar De La Renta which she wore for a L'Oreal shoot.

The Cannes Film Festival opened on Tuesday night with the world premiere of Quentin Dupieux's 'Le Deuxieme Acte (The Second Act),' starring Lea Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel and Raphael Quenard.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kaira is gearing up to appear in the Ram Charan-starrer 'Game Changer', a political action thriller directed by S. Shankar. The Telugu movie is set to hit screens soon.

She is also set to join the YRF spy universe in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'WAR 2', which will also feature 'RRR' star Jr. NTR. Apart from this, Kiara has 'Don 3' lined up, where she will star alongside Ranveer Singh. Reports suggest that Advani will also appear alongside Yash and Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Toxic'.

