Kiara Advani pays a visit to Wagah border ahead of Independence Day

Kiara Advani, who has starred in the 2021 blockbuster biopic drama based on the life of Indian soldier – Captain Vikram Batra, Shershaah, visited the Wagah border to honor Army jawans ahead of Independence Day. Kiara planted trees at the location, and participated in some shooting practice. The actor also interacted with the officials present there and posed with them for group photos.

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. The actor is all set to return to Telugu cinema after almost four years with the upcoming film Game Changer, alongside Ram Charan. Kiara is also said to be a part of the action thriller film War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.Kiara recently celebrated her 31st birthday on July 31, with her actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra. Her video where she is seen jumping off the the cruise in blue ocean waters with Sidharth against scenic backdrop grabbed many eyeballs on the Internet.

