Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra exude charm in traditional look, don't miss their eye contact

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 : Leaving no stone unturned to inspire fans with their fashion game, power couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra slayed the traditional look during the final day of celebrations held recently ahead of the wedding of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant later this year.

The three-day-long pre-wedding festivities concluded on Sunday in Gujarat's Jamnagar with celebs making a stylish appearances at the Gala night in traditional outfits.

Sidharth on Monday treated fans with a look from pre-wedding celebrations featuring himself and his wife Kiara.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4FTwqMvGeH/?img_index=4

Kiara looked drop-dead gorgeous in a pink pink-hued saree with a matching blouse with embroidery work on it.

She opted for a minimal makeup look and kept her soft curly hair open to compliment her look.

Sidharth on the other hand wore an off-white embroidered sherwani.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "A warm and exciting weekend of celebrating love. Thank you to the Ambani family for the most memorable time in Jamnagar to celebrate the beginning of Radhika and Anant's forever. #NitaAmbani #MukeshAmbani @_iiishmagish @anandpiramal @aambani1 @shloka11 @anant.ambani.94 @radhikamerchant."

As soon as the pictures were dropped, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Siddhanth Kapoor wrote, "Beautiful and Handsome."

One of the users wrote, "Perfect Couples,Made For Each Other."

Another user commented, "What royalty actually looks like."

The 'Yodha' actor on Sunday took to Instagram and wrote, "#FromLastNight" with a heart emoticon.

In the picture, Kiara stuns in a silver-colored lehenga while Sidharth wore a red kurta pyjama.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in 'Game Changer'. The film is billed as an action drama with current-day politics and will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

'Game Changer' is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Sidharth was last seen in the web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series is available on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from this, he also has an action thriller film 'Yodha' in his kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor