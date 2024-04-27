Kiara Advani's sun-kissed selfie leaves fans in awe

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27: Actress Kiara Advani, who impresses with her looks, recently dropped a selfie that melted her fans' hearts.

The 'Shershaah' actress on Saturday took to her official Instagram account to share a stunning sun-kissed picture.

Kiara was inside her car, wearing a neon tank top, golden sunglasses, and a cap.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6QhGYcI1gl/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Soon after Kiara dropped her selfie, fans chimed in the comment section.

One user wrote, "how can you be this much pretty!?"

Another user commented, "She's the prettiest actress right now... U can't convince me otherwise."

You are shining brighter than the sun," penned a third user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in 'Game Changer'. The film has already built some excitement as Ram Charan plays the role of an IAS officer who rises to become Chief Minister.

The film's story revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections to transform the way government works. The film's promotional material also aligns with what's described by the platform.

The actress also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3' opposite Ranveer Singh in the kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor