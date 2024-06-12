'Kill' trailer: Lakshya unleashes his violent avatar in his debut film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 : The wait is finally over. The trailer for Lakshya-starrer 'Kill' has been unveiled.

Lakshya left no stone unturned to surprise the audience with his violent avatar in his debut film.

The trailer begins with Lakshya proposing to his girlfriend Tanya Maniktala on a train. However, their romantic journey soon turns into a nightmare when a group of goons attack the train. Raghav Juyal also marked their presence in the trailer. Lakshya, who is termed as not an "ordinary soldier" in the trailer, unleashes bloodbath to protect his love and near ones.

https://x.com/sikhyaent/status/1800862825222652031

The film is helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar. Kill made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023 and is now ready for release in theatres on July 5, 2024.

It earned great reviews for its thrilling action scenes, marking Lakshya as a rising star in the film industry.

Lakshya was initially slated to debut in the shelved romantic comedy Dostana 2.

