Kim Kardashian, Kanye West reunite for Christmas with children amid bitter years-long feud: Reports

Washington DC [US], December 30 : Reality television star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West reportedly reunited over Christmas 2025 to spend time together with their four children, marking a rare moment of togetherness after years of public tension, Page Six reported.

According to a report by TMZ, Kardashian and West were "cordial with each other" during the holidays and came together for the sake of their children North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6. Sources cited by the outlet said the former couple is currently co-parenting peacefully.

The report added that West, 48, has been "working on himself" and reflecting on his controversial behaviour earlier this year, which included a series of inflammatory remarks on social media. Sources also claimed that the rapper has softened his stance on eldest daughter North's use of social media, an issue he had previously opposed.

West and his current wife, Australian model Bianca Censori, reportedly spent much of the holiday period in Los Angeles, where West's children reside. On Christmas Eve, West and Censori attended a performance of The Nutcracker in the city. The couple was later spotted at comedian Deon Cole's show at the Hollywood Improv, where West made a brief and reportedly awkward appearance on stage.

The following day, West and Censori were seen taking Saint and Chicago to Disneyland's California Adventure for an outing.

Kardashian, 45, and West were married from 2014 to 2022. Following their separation, West has repeatedly spoken publicly about challenges in their co-parenting relationship, at times accusing the Kardashian family of limiting his access to his children, according to Page Six.

Kardashian has also acknowledged difficulties in co-parenting. In October, she revealed that West hadn't called their kids in "a couple of months," according to Page Six.

