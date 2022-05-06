Kim Kardashian reveals Kanye West stopped talking to her following 'SNL' monologue jokes

When last year American media personality Kim Kardashian hosted 'Saturday Night Live', her joke during the opening monologue about ex-husband Kanye West made it seem like the duo were on relatively good terms even amidst their divorce, however, things weren't as they were perceived.

According to Variety, Kim quipped at the time about West, "I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he's the richest Black man in America," she said onstage. "A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality."

In the latest episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians," the star revealed that West actually walked out of her monologue and stopped talking to her after that because of the jokes.

"He walked out on 'SNL' like mid-monologue, so I haven't talked to him since," Kim spoke to his sister Khloe Kardashian in a conversation recorded in October 2021 in the latest episode of the Hulu series released today.

"He's upset over the fact that I said the reason I divorced him -- used the word 'divorced' -- he wished I'd said the word 'filed for divorce," Kim said in the scene. "And he's upset that I also used the word 'rapper. 'I'm so much more than a rapper. I can't believe you said rapper," he said.

Kim expressed to Khloe that she was sad that West had left the show, since she stayed by his side while he had been speaking for years (which is usually controversial and negative media attention).

"I've sat there through so many speeches that have not been the most comfortable for me. But that was my partner and I stood by him. I would never embarrass him and walk out and leave," Kim said on the show. "He's so used to getting exactly what he wants. I've never seen anything like it. Good for him, but hey, it's not going to happen here," Variety reported.

These episodes of 'The Kardashian' were filmed in the final months of 2021. In early 2022, West began speaking out publicly on social media and in his music against Kardashian and her new boyfriend, "SNL" comedian Pete Davidson, and his rhetoric became so negative that the Grammy even banned the West from performing at the ceremony.

Kardashian was declared legally single in March, after filing a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court alleging "emotional distress" and seeking expedited divorce proceedings.

