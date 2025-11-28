King says that I-POPSTAR has shown what the 'future of Indian pop looks like'

Mumbai, Nov 28 Six weeks of intense tussle of the singing reality show "I-POPSTAR" came to an end with Rohit Raut being crowned as the first-ever 'I-POPSTAR, winning ₹7,00,000.

Runner-up, Rishabh Panchal, also took home ₹3,00,000, along with nationwide recognition.

Reflecting on the blockbuster season, one of the judges, rapper King, shared that "I-POPSTAR" has shown us what the future of Indian pop looks like - powerful, fearless, and honest.

Talking about the contestants, he added, "Watching these young artists grow, take risks, and express themselves without holding back reminded me why independent music matters. Each one of them brought something real to the stage, and that’s what makes this movement so special.”

The winner of the show, Rohit Raut, also looked back on his journey on the show using the following words, “At I-POPSTAR, I walked in trying to find my feet as an artist, and after weeks, to see that I stand as a winner, instills a ton of confidence in my craft."

He also showed gratitude to his mentor, singer Parmish Verma.

"I want to thank my mentor, Parmish paaji, without whom this wouldn't have been possible, and to the fans who rooted for me and had faith in me. I would like to dedicate this award to each and every regional artist who wants to step out and showcase their talent and realize their dream. Lastly, I want to give a shoutout to Amazon MX Player for giving independent musicians like me a platform to showcase our talent and reach millions of people,” Rohit added.

Commemorating his mentee’s win, Parmish stated, “The passion these artists brought to the stage was extraordinary. They came with raw stories and turned them into powerful performances that connected with people across the country. As a mentor, watching them evolve has been truly rewarding."

"And it makes me incredibly proud that the first-ever I-POPSTAR is from my team. Rohit has been truly incredible from day one, and seeing him grow, experiment, and own the stage has been an absolute joy. For us, this is more than just a successful season. It’s proof that India is ready to embrace independent pop on a big stage,” he went on saying.

